JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools has a new superintendent.
According to a news release, the district's Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve Mark Laughner as the new Superintendent of Schools.
The three-year contract specifies a base salary of $155,000.
He has served as the Interim-Superintendent since Jan. 22, 2019.
"I am honored to have been chosen to lead the district that has been my home for the last fourteen years," Laughner said in a statement. "I look forward to working collaboratively with our students, parents, staff and community as we continue to move our district forward in a positive direction."
