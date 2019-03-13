JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- All smiles and with a shovel in hand, the groundbreaking of the new downtown Jeffersonville elementary school was one of the last public appearances for former Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrew Melin.
The district is in a season of transition since Melin's exit. It's now taking serious steps in finding a replacement.
"It is the most important decision I will make as a sitting board member," school board President Katie Hutchinson said.
The district posted a brochure and application for the gig to its website. It's also enlisting the help of Indiana University professors to find candidates from across the country, and it sent surveys to district families asking what they would like to see in a superintendent.
Hutchinson has a few ideas of her own. She said the new leader will have to be ready to deal with an increasing number of students, several facility projects and have fiscal responsibility.
She also believes culture within the district is in serious need of change.
"Under the previous administration, there was a culture that was on edge," Hutchinson said.
Between now and the deadline, every application goes to Bloomington.
"Applications are actually sent to IU, and a team will vet those people for us," Hutchinson said.
The application process wraps up on March 31. The new superintendent takes over July 1.
Related Stories:
- Charlestown High School principal named interim GCCS superintendent
- Greater Clark County Schools to accept resignation of superintendent
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.