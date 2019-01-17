LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Greater Clark County School System has turned to one of its high schools for an interim superintendent.
Mark Laughner is currently the principal at Charlestown High School.
The Board of Trustees is set to vote on his appointment as interim superintendent on Tuesday, Jan. 22.
He would serve in the role from Jan. 23, through June 30.
If the Board of Trustees hasn't found a new superintendent by then, trustees say they'll re-negotiate with Laughner.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.