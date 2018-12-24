CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Greater Clark County School board has officially accepted the resignation of superintendent Andrew Melin.
The board accepted Melin's resignation during a meeting on Monday morning that was held at the Greater Clark Central office.
The board accepted the resignation with a five to two vote. Several board members were emotional over the decision.
Melin has served as superintendent for the district since 2012. He came under fire for closing old schools and pushing construction of a new one, even after voters rejected tax hike on a school bond.
Community leaders broke ground on that new school just a few weeks ago.
His resignation comes as several new school board members take office next month.
