LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Mark Laughner discussed the district's plan as school resumes Wednesday, July 29.
The district worked with Dr. Eric Yazel as well as the Clark County Health Department to create a plan that prioritizes the safety of students and staff. Laughner said the district feels ready when it comes to the technological side of learning as well as what is being done within the schools for in-person learning. Based on a survey done by the district, about 68% of parents have said they would like their child to come back to school in-person, Laughner said.
Laughner said each principal at each school developed a plan on how to handle arrival and dismissal, lunches and movement throughout the hallways. Principals also worked with teachers on seating within classrooms that allows students to socially distance as much as possible.
"We've also bought a whole lot of PPE supplies and equipment," Laughner said. "We have hand sanitizer stations strategically placed throughout each school."
The district has also moved to block scheduling to allow for less movement throughout the schools. Laughner says Dr. Yazel served as a key part of developing the reopening plans for the school year.
If a teacher or student were to test positive in the district, Laughner says they would need to be quarantined and contact tracing would take place.
"We're going to handle this school by school, community by community," he said. "In Greater Clark we have three very different communities in Jeffersonville, Charlestown and New Washington. So, we're gonna look at that, each piece a little differently and monitor the positive cases with the health department and if we need to adjust we will do that quickly based on their advice."
When it comes to online learning, high school students had two options. The"My School Online" is available for high school, elementary and middle school students. It involves more interaction with teachers directly linked to the schools and still gives the option to participate in athletics.
"It can't be like last spring," Laughner said. "It needs to be improved. There needs to be new material introduced. There needs to be some accountability there in terms of both sides from the teacher and also the student, making sure the students are learning and growing educationally."
The high school level also offers a virtual academy for students, which is a more standalone option that allows students to work at their own pace with less interaction with teachers.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.