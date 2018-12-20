JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Greater Clark County School District called a special board meeting for Christmas Eve morning to accept the resignation of its superintendent.
If all goes as planned, Dr. Andy Melin will be out of a job on Jan. 2, 2019, with at least $180,000 in severance, plus benefits.
"The sick days and personal time I think will add between $30,000 to $40,000 to the settlement," incoming school board member Bill Hawkins said. "It's unfortunate that it had to come to this."
The school district posted Melin's resignation letter and the terms of the settlement agreement to its website with notice and an agenda for the special board meeting. Melin was hired in 2012 but came under fire for closing schools and pushing construction projects after voters rejected the tax hikes to fund them in a failed school bond initiative.
"The community didn't understand what we needed, therefore the community was fighting back against spending the money," Hawkins said.
The outgoing superintendent's greatest controversy was perhaps also his greatest success. Melin championed the building of a new elementary school in downtown Jeffersonville. The issue led to two petition battles, with people campaigning for and against funding the $11.5 million project.
"We have these tremendous young people who deserve a tremendous opportunity here in downtown Jeffersonville," Melin said from the podium during the groundbreaking celebration for the new school last week.
Hawkins takes a seat on the Greater Clark School board in January and didn't get a say in the settlement, but it's the new regime coming into office that may have led to Melin's departure.
"We're looking for someone that is more attune to a community involvement in their decision-making process," Hawkins said. "It's a change for the district."
Melin also created an academies program in Greater Clark County Schools, partnering high school students with businesses to help teens find pathway to achieve hands-on experience in their field of interest.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said Melin called him personally to share the news of his resignation.
"Andy and I have had more than our fair share of differences, but we've also worked together on the new downtown elementary, and I wish him well," Moore said. "Obviously,he's got something else in mind he wants to do."
It's unclear whether the outgoing superintendent was leaving for another position. According to the settlement agreement, Melin will continue to receive medical, dental and vision benefits as if he were actively working until June 2019 or is eligible for those benefits through another employer.
Neither Melin or current Great Clark County school board president Teresa Bottorff-Perkins returned calls for comment. The separation agreement reverses a three-year contract extension Melin signed with Greater Clark County Schools in July 2018. It says the two sides have agreed not to sue or speak ill of each other.
"The parties agree that the amicable resolution of Dr. Melin's employment status is in the best interest of the School Board, the Corporation and Dr. Melin," said one line in the agreement.
The special board meeting is scheduled at 8 a.m. Monday at the Administration Building, 2112 Utica-Sellersburg Road in Jeffersonville.
Here is a copy of the resignation deal posted by GCCS:
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.