JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- No one knows what classrooms will look like this fall, so a southern Indiana district is launching a new school that's totally online.
The Greater Clark County Schools Virtual Academy will give parents across Indiana more options while navigating the pandemic, school officials said.
"We have to be prepared to respond to the conditions that we're dealt," said Kim Hartlage, the school corporation's assistant superintendent.
The corporation will open a virtual academy this fall, at the request of parents.
The online school, which will be open to all grade levels and any student in Indiana, differs from e-learning, Hartlage said. Dedicated virtual teachers will be trained to work 100% online with required amounts of screen time with each student.
"The face time will progressively decrease with the age level of the student," she said.
Elementary students will face time with teachers daily; middle schoolers two to three times a week; and high schoolers as needed.
Hartlage said graduates will receive a Core 40 diploma in the program and may be able to earn an honors diploma with additional classes.
With no textbook fees, it will cost $50 each semester for a Chromebook rental. The school board approved the new program unanimously on Tuesday.
GCCS board member Janelle Fitzpatrick said the virtual academy will have some advantages over traditional instruction.
"For students who do not learn in the traditional way, who have health issues, who have emotional issues, we can actually educate an even more diverse population than what we see in our buildings," she said.
The corporation will wait on Gov. Eric Holcomb's guidance this summer on if, when and how it can re-open schools, Hartlage said.
"I think we would have some a hybrid of e-learning with some face-to-face," she said.
Until that call is made, families will be able to sign up for the virtual academy in the coming weeks. Some may be able to transfer in or out of the program at semester.
While Hartlage said the virtual academy could potentially serve all of the district's 10,000 students, she doesn't think it will be necessary.
"We also need to look at what the needs of our families are," she said. "There will be some families that need that more traditional setting."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.