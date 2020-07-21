LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools will resume in-person instruction on July 29 but will require all students in grades six to 12 to wear masks when they cannot social distance.
The district also will require all staff to wear masks.
The policy exempts students and staff with underlying health issues that preclude them from wearing masks, Superintendent Mark Laughner said in an email.
Students in grade five or lower do not have to wear masks.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.