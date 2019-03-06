JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is looking for a new superintendent, and it is asking the community to help determine the type of candidate they hire.
In a release, the GCCS Board of Trustees announced that it will accept applications through March 31, 2019 for superintendent.
Qualifications listed on the district website include having a valid Indiana superintendent's license, a doctorate degree and minimum teaching and administrative experience. Interested candidates can also contact the GCCS Human Resources Department at (812) 283-0701.
The application page also has links to surveys for parents, community and staff to help determine what to look for in a candidate to run the district that includes 10,400 students.
Survey questions for parents and the community include listing the top five strengths and challenges for GCCS, desirable qualities, education and qualifications for the next superintendent. The staff survey also asks about desirable professional and administrative skills.
An interim superintendent is running the southern Indiana district until the end of June. Charlestown High School principal Mark Laughner agreed to step into the position after the exit of former superintendent Dr. Andrew Melin.
Melin announced on Christmas Eve that he would resign on Jan. 2, 2019. He left with at least $180,000 in severance, plus benefits, personal and sick time worth as much as an additional $40,000.
Melin was hired in 2012 but came under fire for closing schools and pushing construction projects after voters rejected the tax hikes to fund them in a failed school bond initiative. Melin championed the building of a new elementary school in downtown Jeffersonville. The issue led to two petition battles, with people campaigning for and against funding the $11.5 million project.
