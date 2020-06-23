CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- As the new school year approaches, the students of Greater Clark County Schools have three options, and one of them is a return to the classroom.
Devising the plan has been a tall task for district administrators, including Superintendent Mark Laughner.
"I can't tell you how many hours that we've put into this," he said. "We feel like our plan is research-based. It's been vetted through the county health department. We feel like it's a solid plan, and, you know, we want to move forward with it."
Option 1: Traditional School
Laughner says the return to traditional school will come with plentiful hand sanitizer and more handwashing breaks.
Students and faculty will be encouraged to wear masks when possible.
There will be symptom screenings for all staff and students, more and better cleaning practices, limited group gatherings, assigned and socially-distanced seats and no field trips or classroom visitors.
Laughner says the tentative plan is still fluid and allows principals to craft practices best for their schools.
"We're asking our principals to really come up with detailed plans on arrival, dismissal, how they're going to handle lunch," he said.
Option 2: GCCS MySchool Online
MySchool Online will allow students to use district-issued Chromebooks to keep learning remotely, but those students will still have access to their traditional schools and teachers.
Option 3: Virtual Academy
The district has also launched a brand new 100% virtual academy. It's open to all grade levels and any student in Indiana.
Students who choose it can't participate in extracurricular activities.
Other measures:
Laughner said the district is also taking measures to make bus rides to and from schools as safe as possible. Drivers will be required to wear masks and highly-touched areas will be cleaned between routes. Buses will be completely sterilized at the end of each school day.
He says extra curricular activities, like band and sports, will also be phased-in gradually with plenty of social distancing and good hygiene in mind.
The superintendent says parents and their students should start making their decisions during the next few days before the district conducts a phone survey early next week.
Tuesday night, the district launched a new website to better explain the plans and answer any additional questions parents might have. You can find that website by clicking this link.
