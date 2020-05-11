LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following Kentucky's announcement that some childcare facilities can reopen in June, Greater Louisville Inc., the Metro Chamber of Commerce, is asking the state for more guidance ahead of that date.
As of now, the state said it will allow "some" childcare facilities to reopen beginning June 15. According to the website, there is no further information on what facilities will be included, or what must be done before reopening.
"We obviously want a better understanding of what that entails," said Iris Wilbur Glick, GLI's vice president of government affairs and public policy. "We want to see the written guidance so leading up to June 15 facilities can prepare."
GLI met with many childcare facility partners and stakeholders last week to discuss some of the concerns surrounding the June 15 date.
Many of the chamber's questions remain unanswered, like who can reopen and at what capacity? It says based on those answers, there could be bigger concerns.
Until the state provides additional guidance, GLI said it will work to provide resources to those facilities in order to meet the minimum requirements for all entities.
"We're working to ensure that childcare centers have access to PPE, to disinfectants, sanitation supplies, so they can go ahead and start making arrangements in preparation for June 15," Glick said.
