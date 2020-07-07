LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is investing less back into the community than its peer cities, like Cincinnati, according to a recent Greater Louisville Project report.
For more than a decade, the Greater Louisville Project has provided research and data to help trigger action and progress in four key areas for the city: jobs, education, health and quality of life. The 2019 Competitive City Report focused on how public, private and government sectors invest in the community. It suggests Louisville is investing less than most of its peer cities.
The report was supposed to be released earlier this year, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed that. A group of community leaders gathered Tuesday for an online discussion of the results and to share ideas for future change.
Ben Reno-Weber, the Director of Greater Louisville Project, said the report follows the money and resources that are being invested back into the community. The report suggests that Louisville’s nonprofits are in the bottom tier of its peer cities when it comes to donations and that Louisville’s government spending per capita is also in the bottom tier.
“Do other communities have more to invest than we do? The answer is no," Reno-Weber said. "But many of our peers are investing differently than we are."
Now community leaders and donors are discussing how to use the data to spur action. Many suggested ideas like providing more banking options, home ownership assistance and career support in west and south Louisville neighborhoods.
Reno-Weber said GLP will be reaching out to community members in the coming weeks through social media to learn what others think Louisville should invest in.
