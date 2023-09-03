LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual car show was held in Louisville on Sunday.
The Greater Louisville United Labor Car & Bike Show was held at Mike Linnig's Restaurant in southwest Jefferson County.
Dale Jackson, the director of the car show, said it was the 23rd year. He tries to add new things to the show each year.
"I start planning this around February each year," Jackson said. "It's a day to come out and see some wonderful cars, the weather is beautiful."
The United Labor Picnic is being held Monday at Kentucky Kingdom. It's for union members and their families.
