LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The corner of Bardstown Road and Eastern Parkway is getting a little greener.
Green District will celebrate its grand opening next Tuesday, July 20, at its location in the Highlands, in the former Comfy Cow shop.
The locally-owned restaurant serves up salads, wraps and grain bowls using fresh ingredients.
This is Green District's fourth Louisville location. There are plans to open a second Indianapolis location this summer and expand into Cincinnati soon.
