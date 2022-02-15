LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Craig Greenberg, a Democratic candidate for Louisville mayor, said his focus to end gun violence in the city is heightened after being the target of a shooting Monday morning.
Greenberg sat down with WDRB News on Tuesday to walk through the moments a man opened fire at him inside his campaign office.
"It was Monday morning, going over our to-do lists and things we wanted to accomplish for the week," Greenberg said. "(The gunman) was asked if there was anything we could help them with, and I saw the gun, and the shooting began."
Police said the shooter was 21-year-old Quintez Brown, a well-known activist in Louisville. According to an arrest citation and Greenberg's first-hand account, Brown fired off several shots into the mayoral candidate's office at the Butchertown Market.
"Somebody slammed the door shut," Greenberg said. "We turned over the desks and tables and barricades the door. The gunman apparently fled at that moment."
Brown was arrested about 10 minutes after the shooting a half block away, according to Louisville Metro Police. He was wearing clothes matching the description of the suspect and found carrying a 9mm handgun.
No one in Greenberg's campaign office was injured, but his sweater was grazed by a bullet.
Greenberg said he doesn't know Brown, but he feels he was targeted.
"I believe it was me," Greenberg said. "There were five people in the room, and the gun was pointed directly at me, and all of the shots were fired directly at me."
Now, Greenberg said his resolve is stronger than ever. He wants constituents to know that he is sticking to his promise of tackling the root causes of crime and poverty to get in front of the gun violence.
"We must end this senseless gun violence in Louisville," he said. "I have been talking about this since before I was an official candidate. It's been my No. 1 issue since I announced I was running for mayor, and now more than ever, my resolve is only strengthened that we as a city must come together and end gun violence now.
"That should be the focus for everyone running for mayor, those in office now and for those who are going to be in office. We must ensure that everyone in Louisville feels safe and is safe."
Brown faced Louisville Judge Annette Karenin a Louisville courtroom Tuesday. His bond was raised from $75,000 to $100,000 despite arguments from his attorney to be released to home incarceration.
Now Green, who was on the wrong side of the barrel in the middle of a shooting scene, said he wants the job to make sure it doesn't happen to anyone else.
"I feel for (Brown)," Greenberg said. "I feel for his family. I feel for everyone in our city who has, for whatever reason, decided to use a gun when committing a violent act of crime. I'm sure his life experiences were very different than mine. As mayor, I want to do everything possible so that no one is led to that decision."
Brown will be back in court next week.
Related Stories:
- Bond raised, mental evaluation planned for Louisville activist charged in shooting at mayoral candidate's office
- Local activist arrested for attempted shooting of Louisville mayoral candidate
- 'Surreal experience' | Mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg describes shooting at Butchertown campaign office
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.