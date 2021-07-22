LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a Greenville, Kentucky, woman tried to flee a scene in both a tractor and a kayak -- but she only managed to get stuck in the mud.
According to a Facebook post by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department, the incident began when authorities received reports that a woman broke into two homes on Luzerne Depoy Road in Greenville.
Greenville is located in western Kentucky.
The caller said the woman then broke into a building on Nebo Cemetery Road and stole a truck there, driving it through the door of the building.
Authorities say they identified the suspect as 41-year-old Tiana Duncan. According to the sheriff's office, she drove the stolen truck from Nebo Cemetery Road to a farm on Highway 2584.
At that point, authorities say the truck got stuck in the mud. That's when, police say, Duncan ran from the scene and tried to steal a kayak and get away via a nearby creek.
That attempt failed, according to the sheriff's office, so she tried another means of escape.
"Duncan then stole a John Deere tractor from the farm and was attempting to leave on the tractor, when Duncan lowered the bucket on the tractor resulting in the tractor becoming stuck in a culvert after destroying three driveways," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.
Property owners stayed with Duncan until deputies with the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department arrived and took her into custody.
She's charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (auto), Theft by Unlawful Taking (farm equipment), Public Intoxication, three counts of third-degree Criminal Mischief, one count of first-degree Criminal Mischief, one county of third-degree Burglary and two counts of second-degree Burglary.
She was booked into the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.
