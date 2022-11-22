LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer kicked off the holiday season Tuesday morning with his Community Thanksgiving Breakfast.
It was held at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
The YMCA sponsored the event, and it featured the Louisville Youth Choir and the River City Drum Corp.
The event also highlighted some great projects and programs in the city.
"We've been doing this for over 30 years," said Steve Tarver, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Louisville. "We just feel like it's an important tradition that we look forward to continuing in the future. So we are grateful to all who attend and we wish people a happy Thanksgiving and joyful holidays and blessings in the future."
Several volunteers were also honored at the event for improving the Louisville community.
It's the last time Mayor Fisher will host the event, as he is about to reach the end of his term.
