LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greyhound is offering free bus tickets to runaway children who are looking to go home.
The bus line has given more than 16,000 free bus tickets to runaways since it began working with the National Runaway Safeline in 1995. People between the ages of 12 and 21 who are interested can call 1-800-RUN-AWAY and must be listed on a runaway report.
The National Runaway Safeline also helps connect families to resources to give support after a child returns home.
