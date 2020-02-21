LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Animal control officers made a grisly find Thursday evening in Shawnee Park: the carcass of a pot-bellied pig, its ears cut off.
A Louisville Metro Animal Services officer found the carcass near an embankment after the department got a tip. The carcass was so large that the officer had to call for backup to remove the animal.
Teeya Barnes, public information supervisor at LMAS, told WDRB News that the pig was likely a pet, but that it was unclear how it died and whether its ears were removed before or after its death.
The pig did not have other visible injuries, Barnes said.
LMAS has sent the pig’s remains to Lexington for a necropsy, the results of which should be available in about two weeks.
A local artist had lamented the animal’s demise on Facebook on Thursday afternoon, saying, “Pets should never be treated like this. … This is despicable, deplorable, disgusting, and undeserved.”
Barnes asked that anyone with information about the pig or its demise call Louisville Metro Police Department at 502-574-LMPD.
