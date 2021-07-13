LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction is expected to be complete by December on the new Grocers Ice Lofts in NuLu.
The historic Grocers Ice and Cold Storage property is made up of at least three buildings that were dedicated to making and storing ice. The oldest building dates back to 1906.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet agreed to sell the properties, which were vacant for more than the last decade, as part of preservation efforts under the Ohio River Bridges Project in October 2017. Denton Floyd Real Estate Group was the highest bidder at the state auction.
It took the developer a couple years to finalize plans and get the proper approvals, and construction has been ongoing since 2019. Clayton Pace, Denton Floyd’s director of construction and development, said the project has been extra complicated but also extra rewarding, since crews are having to combine multiple buildings into one cohesive complex.
“This building is unique, because it had multiple buildings that we didn’t have access to when we did our pre-design phases,” Pace said.
Many of the external walls had to be punched out in order to create connecting hallways. And many of the floors, which are feet apart, had to be leveled out with ramps and steps. Some of the brick is 115 years old and crumbling, so it had to be reinforced or replaced in certain areas.
“It’s a unique project,” he said. “And in adaptive reuse, you anticipate always having changes. What’s going to be behind the next wall?”
The answer in the Grocers Ice Lofts: layers upon layers of insulation.
“When we got in here, we were constantly removing the foam and the cork board," Pace said. "All the insulation that they had to use back then to keep everything frozen."
Crews are still working on removing all the insulation from the brick walls. The design calls for much of the original brick, steel beams, cement and artifacts to be restored or repurposed. Like in one of the first-floor apartments, the original loading dock door will become a feature of the main living room wall. And the center of the building, where the ice used to be made, will be turned into a shared courtyard with fire pits, seating and grills.
There will be a total of 77 one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments, and Pace said they will rent at market rate.
“Typically, when you have one or two bedrooms, you've got that many floor plans: two," Pace said. "Here we have over 20 because we had to design each one to fit the space."
NuLu has grown in popularity in the last 10 years, and the demand for more apartments has spiked. Pace said the timing is perfect to bring Grocers Ice Lofts to market.
“We're coming to the home stretch now,” Pace said. “And we are really looking forward to being a part of this neighborhood. NuLu, wow, how exciting is it to be down here. When we started this, there was some going on here, but not a lot. And now, they have so much going on.”
Construction is scheduled to be complete in December, and that’s when pre-leasing will start. Tenants will be able to start moving in in January 2022.
