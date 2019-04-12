LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials say ground beef is the likely source of a food poisoning outbreak that has sickened more than 100 people, and more than half the cases are in Kentucky.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that no specific brand or source of the meat has been determined yet.
The outbreak started in early March. So far, 109 people have been infected in six states with E. coli O103, an unusual strain of the bacteria. They reported eating ground beef at home and at restaurants. Seventeen people have been hospitalized. No one has died.
The CDC says 54 cases were reported in Kentucky, 28 in Tennessee, and one case was reported in Indiana. Other states reporting cases are Georgia, Ohio and Virginia.
Officials say people can continue to eat ground beef. The meat should be cooked thoroughly to 160 degrees to kill germs.
