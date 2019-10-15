LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A groundbreaking was held Tuesday morning on the future site of a "dream home" that will be used to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The groundbreaking took place in the Sanctuary Bluff neighborhood, off U.S. 42 West, and was attended by representatives of the hospital, as well as Infinity Built Homes and Development, the company building the home.
It's the third such home to be built in Louisville. Beginning in April 2020, St. Jude will be selling 8,500 tickets for $100 each to raffle a chance to win the dream home. The proceeds of the raffle will go toward St. Jude's.
"It's very exciting," said Ventara Massey, development specialist for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "But it's even more exciting for our patient families. That's who it's all about. And so because of this dream home, we're able to make it possible that our patient families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food."
Mark Dunaway, executive vice president of Infinity Built Homes and Development, says his company was more than happy to step up to the plate.
"We love St. Jude's," he said. "It's such a worthy charity."
Dunaway said his company did a lot of research before zeroing in on how the home should be built.
"We wanted to try to find something that fit in the neighborhood really well, so we kind of designed around the aesthetics that you see out here," he said. "Sanctuary Bluff -- long history in Louisville of being a great neighborhood, and all this activity out here right now. We just felt like it was the right home on the right lot out here.
"We'll get it up and going, and hopefully we'll raise all the money the charity wants us to raise."
Tickets will be available in April. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.