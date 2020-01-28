LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new development featuring a restaurant, coffee shop and more broke ground Tuesday in a west Louisville neighborhood many say has long been neglected.
The property at 12th and Jefferson streets is owned by St. Peter United Church of Christ, but it'll soon be turned into The Village at West Jefferson.
"We had to prove to investors that the community was worth it and then also that there were others that were willing to take the risk," said Dr. Johnetta Roberts, who's spear-heading the project.
Ferguson, who leads the community development corporation, said she has dreamed of this for six years.
"Russell has such a rich history, and we need to rebuild that and the community," she said.
Watch the video above to see the energy and excitement of a one-of-a-kind development.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.