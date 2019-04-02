LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group has popped up several times in Louisville's poorest neighborhoods paying people to have their cheek swabbed for DNA and surrender health care information. The group is telling people who participate that they're eligible for the $20 compensation if they provide their Passport Health ID.
Hundreds of west Louisville residents have participated in the screening and say they've been asked to hand over personal information.
Many people participating say they did it for the extra $20.
"I needed it at the time," said Anthony Williams, who fell victim to it. "I'm strapped for money."
No one seems to have any answers as to where the group originates or what their motive is.
Metro Councilwoman Barbra Sexton Smith speculates that it may be a scam for identity theft, among other things, but is certain these people aren't who they say they are.
"The problem with that is there is absolutely no association or legitimacy whatsoever with either of those health care operations," she said.
Williams, who was unaware of what may be happening when he participated, doesn't understand why this is happening.
"I don't know if it's working to help the poor people. I don't know if it's working to benefit their pockets. I don't know if it's on both ends," he said. "I'm clueless just like the clueless."
Passport spokesperson, Ben Adkins, sent a statement to WDRB addressing the concerns:
“Passport Health Plan is in no way affiliated with this activity and we urge caution for anyone who may come into contact with them. The matter has been brought to our attention and we are working with local officials to ensure that our members and others are informed and protected. We are dedicated to helping our members improve their health and quality of life and we work hard to keep them properly informed of any and all official Passport activities.”
Adkins added that Passport became aware of the situation last week and contacted LMPD, along with Smith, last Thursday.
However, LMPD is not involved. A spokesperson said that because these residents are volunteering information and being compensated for it, there's nothing illegal happening at this time.
Smith is urging residents to not be a part of this scam, and those who have already fallen victim are now echoing that message.
"Be careful who you give your information to," Williams said. "You have to ask these people, if they're pretending to be Passport, to show you some literature or show you some proof before you start giving your personal information over to somebody who potentially is lying from the jump."
