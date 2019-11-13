FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group called Citizens for Election Integrity claimed Wednesday at a news conference in Frankfort it has evidence of voting irregularities in last week's gubernatorial election in which Governor-Elect Andy Beshear was voted into office over Gov. Matt Bevin.
A day before Thursday's recanvass of the race, CFEI claimed to have results showing two counties had more votes counted for the governor's race than the total number of ballots actually cast.
According to a news release, CFEI says has affidavits from a Jefferson County family that say their son's signature was forged while he was away at college as well as tabulated results from two counties reflecting that the total number of votes counted for the Governor's race was greater than the total number of ballots that were cast. CFEI believes hackers could have somehow manipulated the numbers.
Beshear beat Bevin by just over 5,000 votes last week, which prompted Bevin to ask for a recanvass. Over the weekend at a youth retreat in California, Bevin further explained why he wanted a recanvass.
"But I will tell you this: I would rather lose a clean election than to win a dirty election and I'll be darned if I want to lose a dirty election so to that end lets just make sure it's legit."
In a statement, the secretary of states office says the Kentucky Election Integrity Task Force is investigating all voter complaints, and so far no member of the Task Force has raised any concerns.
While Bevin gears up for Thursday's recanvass, Beshear is planning his transition to office. He already has a website set up where you can apply to be a part of the administration.
