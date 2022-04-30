LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group spent part of Saturday morning cleaning up debris in the Russell neighborhood.
They started on Muhammad Ali and 18th at the New T&B barbershop. Adults and a few kids volunteered their time walking through the neighborhood along Muhammad Ali picking up litter.
James Linton with the Community Connections Group said it's all about investing into your surroundings.
"We think that if people take pride in where they live at we can begin to change neighborhoods overnight one block at a time," Linton said.