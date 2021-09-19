LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program gives local veterans a chance to build friendships and a jeep.
The program known as "Operation Jeep Build," was created by Veteran's Club Inc. located in Shelbyville.
The nonprofit organization that serves veterans and their families through outreach, held an open house and jeep reveal that brought together veterans, who spent the last nine months making a bucket of bolts roadworthy once again.
The restored jeep will be used by Veterans for off-roading and trailing throughout Kentucky and Indiana. Jeremy Harrell founded the program and is the CEO. He's also a U.S Army veteran of the Iraq War.
“A group of about 50 veterans consistently worked together," Harrell said. "You’re looking at well-over 200 hours just putting it together a lot of hard work goes into it. They learned how to paint, they painted this. They also learned how to use power tools.”
Harrell says all instruction comes from certified technicians with years of experience, and the Veteran's Club will be working on two more jeeps later this year.
