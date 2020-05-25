LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after a group of protesters hanged an effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear during a gun rights rally in Frankfort, a much different type of rally took place outside the governor's mansion.
Monday's rally, dubbed "Love Conquers Hate," was organized in response to Sunday's "Patriot Day Rally," in which a group of protesters were seen hanging an effigy of the governor from a tree at the Capitol.
Participants in Monday's event drove by the governor's mansion to show their support for Beshear and the Commonwealth. A few stood on the sidewalk, waving flags and displaying signs of support.
Karen Thomas Smith, who organized the rally, said she had to get something together because what she saw from Sunday's rally hurt.
"To see someone hanged in effigy invokes Kentucky's history and our history of lynching," she said. "I think a lot of Kentuckians don't know how many people of color were lynched. So, my heart broke to see that imposed on all of us again, and especially for him and his family when he's worked so hard to be a governor who unites and doesn't divide."
Thomas Smith said she will be back at the Capitol and the governor's mansion to continue showing her support for the governor and the commonwealth.
Sunday's rally has been condemned by both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, along with several state officials.
A spokesperson for the governor said the act was wrong and offensive, and that type of behavior must be condemned.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron called it "sickening" and said people need to learn how to disagree without threats of violence.
Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Frankfort, called the Sunday's protesters' actions "reprehensible," and said anyone who wants to protest should do it peacefully and respectfully.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.