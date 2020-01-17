LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Klusmeier and his allies, part of a group known as Ax the Tax, are ready to fight another tax hike in Louisville, if necessary.
"We can't just stand by and keep letting them tax us to death," he said.
Last year, when Louisville leaders floated the idea of an insurance premium tax hike to help it solve its budget crisis, Klusmeier formed the opposition group.
"We actually won," he said. "It was actually a victory for the consumer."
Metro Council overwhelmingly shot down that tax increase and cut its way out of the budget hole instead. However, with Louisville back in a similar predicament this year, Klusmeier is preparing for another fight.
"Those who want to raise taxes never sleep. They always want more of our money," said a frustrated Klusmeier.
Now, some council members and even the mayor have said they'd like a restaurant tax hike. Right now, Louisville doesn't have the ability to levy such a hike, but if state lawmakers allow it, the city would like to charge restaurants a tax of up to 3% on food and drinks, which would raise about $40 million a year.
A council source said council members are confident a bill to allow such a tax will be filed in the next few weeks.
"If you're going to tack on another 3%, you're going to buy a meal, you're going to be paying 9% tax on a order of chicken wings and a coke and some fries. The average person is taxed to death," said Klusmeier. "That's a lot of money."
Klusmeier said he's already polled some of his allies and received a unanimous response.
"I made some phone calls," Klusmeier said. "'What do you think about it?' 'Hell no. Hell no. We're taxed enough.'"
For that reason, he's putting city leaders on notice: He said his group will oppose any effort to enact a restaurant tax hike.
