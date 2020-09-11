LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarity Solutions in Elizabethtown is hosting the annual "Walk for Life" event this weekend.
Normally, hundreds of people walk together during the event, but, this year, walkers will have staggered starts during a three-hour window. Some will participate virtually. Everyone will wear a mask and celebrate at the finish line, with pre-packaged food and drinks.
Clarity Solutions offers free resources to pregnant women and this is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the group.
"I'm so thankful that we were able to find a way to still do it and to keep people safe, and also the fundraising we do through this event is mission critical," said Maegan Bennett with Clarity Solutions.
The walk is set for Saturday morning at Freeman Lake Park.
