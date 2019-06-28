LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of community, faith, and nonprofit leaders have come together to provide possible solutions to residents who will be forced out of America's Best Motel in Clarksville, Indiana, in mid July.
The motel was recently sold to an Indianapolis-based developer for $3.5 million, leaving about 100 low-income residents looking for places to go.
According to a news release from Community Action of Southern Indiana, the ad hoc committee will create an database of available housing options, interview the motel's residents on July 1 to determine individuals' and families' needs and match them with possible destinations.
The owner of America's Best Inn and Suites has also made 50 rooms available at a hotel he owns on Bardstown Road in Louisville and is offering a discount on the first month to residents who choose to make the move there.
For residents who choose to stay in Clarksville, the owner has reportedly donated $5,000 to Community Action of Southern Indiana’s relocation fund, which may be used for "rental deposits, the first month’s rent, or other moving expenses incurred by current residents of America’s Best."
If you would like to donate to Community Action of Southern Indiana's relocation efforts or volunteer, contact the organization at 812-288-6451.
