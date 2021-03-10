LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Game Changers, Until Freedom and Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, will partner for a food giveaway to honor Taylor and other victims of violent crime.
Volunteers will give out boxes of food to families on a first-come, first-served basis this Sunday, March 14, at 3 p.m. at the corner of 25th and West Montgomery streets in the Portland neighborhood.
When speaking about the event on Wednesday, Christopher 2X, who's nonprofit Game Changers is participating in the food giveaway, addressed the pain victims of violent crime have gone through battling the record number of shootings this year. He said the giveaway is a collaboration to reach out to the community.
"We want — and Tamika Palmer wants — them to come down if they choose to be part of this healing experience through nutrition and food for families and children," 2X said.
The community activist said Roc Nation and Jay-Z contributed to the food giveaway.
