LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Face masks are now in short supply because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there is a grassroots effort to try and meet the demand.
A growing army of people are putting their sewing machines to work making face masks.
Peg Weedman's basement is headquarters for a ministry called Sew Blessed Kentuckiana.
“We make little girl's dresses and send them to third-world countries,” she said.
But Weedman said that mission changed when she got a call from a pediatrician friend concerned about the coronavirus.
“She said, 'I can't get masks. I'm worried for my workers. I'm worried for my patients. Can you make some for us?'” Weedman said.
So Weedman and her small army of more than 30 seamstresses swung into action making masks.
Weedman, a retired nurse, said she researched the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make the homemade masks as effective as possible.
“They're 100% cotton with a layer of what's called Pellon, which is a non-woven fabric on the inside which serves as a filter,” she said.
She said with masks in in short supply, “It's better than nothing at all.”
So far, the ministry has supplied more than 300 masks to health care professionals and law enforcement.
“I feel like I'm sewing for the war effort,” said Lisa Cooper, adding that she never thought she would put her sewing skills to use like this.
“I just feel so compelled to make these masks and to make as many as I can.”
Weedman said they are glad to contribute to battle against the coronavirus.
“I could sit at home and watch TV all day and not do anything but worry,” she said. “This has taken my mind off of that and turning it into something productive.”
Weedman said the ministry does not charge for the masks, and any left over after the crisis will be used for overseas missions.
According to the CDC, homemade masks should be used with caution but are an option as a last resort.
Those interested in masks from Sew Blessed Kentuckiana can contact Weedman at peg.weedman@gmail.com.
