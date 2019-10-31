LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gubernatorial candidates Andy Beshear and Gov. Matt Bevin both used Thursday as one of their final rallies for support before the heavily contested race draws to an end.
Bevin brought Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson to Louisville, who was vocal about his support for the governor and the job he's done in office.
"He really is focusing on the people," Carson said. "He's not a highly partisan person. He's looking at what actually works for the people."
Just after Carson mentioned Bevin's partisanship, the governor took the opportunity to encourage voters to vote according to values, not parties.
"Understand the candidates. Understand what they stand for. Understand who would fight for the things you would fight for, and vote those values, not your party," he said. "We will get the right men and women to lead this nation, to lead this state and to lead this community."
Carson is one of several members of President Donald Trump's cabinet to support Bevin's reelection. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary, visited Louisville with Bevin earlier this month. Still to come, Vice President Mike Pence will make several stops in Kentucky ahead of Trump's visit Monday.
On the campaign trail in Elizabethtown on Thursday, Beshear criticized that support in an interview with WDRB News.
"The fact that he can't run on his record and instead has to get pictures standing next to someone just to try and win this race shows how bad of a governor he's been," Beshear said.
Beshear made several stops in central Kentucky on Thursday with other democratic candidates.
"I'm going to run this race on our ideas, on what we're going to do to help our families," Beshear said. "And I know it's going to be enough."
While in separate locations, both criticized the other.
"Matt Bevin can try to stand with national political figures, but I'm on team Kentucky, and our families are always going to be what matters to me most," Beshear said.
Bevin also took aim at Beshear, calling him an embarrassment.
"This guy has no business being back in control of anything, let alone being the governor of this state," he said. "He's an embarrassment to this state, and frankly the corruption of his family has done a great deal of harm to us."
Polls open statewide at 6 a.m.
