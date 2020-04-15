LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those much-anticipated stimulus checks are starting to hit people's bank accounts. But some are left wondering what to do if they don't have a bank account.
For those who don't have direct deposit set up, the government will mail a check to your last known address: the address used in your most recent tax filings.
If you didn't file for 2018 or 2019, or if you need to change information, go to the IRS website. You can find tabs on the "Economic Impact Payments" page. That includes how to check your payment status, select direct deposit or check, and to enter updated bank account information, which the IRS may not automatically have.
But what if you don't have a bank account?
"Some of the people who need the economic impact payments the most might be some folks who are unbanked," said Erin Waddell, with Metro Louisville's Office of Resilience and Community Services. "If they don't have a bank account on file with the IRS, then they're going to be waiting months for their paper check."
It's why Louisville Metro Government launched BankOnLouisville.org this week.
"We have about 17 bank and credit union partners in our network who have signed onto this effort and who have in some way been vetted to make sure they offer safe and affordable products," Waddell said.
The website connects people with safe places to put their money — which excludes check cashers or pay day lenders — and provides education on opening a regular bank account or "second chance" bank account, for people who have a negative history with a bank.
Even if you don't live in Louisville, most of the accredited banks listed on the website are national or regional.
"Once they get that paper check, they still have to cash it, and if they're not banked, they'll pay a check cashing fee," said Waddell. "Ideally, they could deposit or open up a bank account."
Des Petty, of Louisville, who has not yet received his stimulus payment, plans to use his money to first help his daughter — then save the rest.
"Because you don't know what's gonna happen next, and you need every dime and dollar," he said. "I think that's why everybody's so upset (about waiting) because we need every dime and dollar to make it."
If you did not yet receive a stimulus payment, click here to visit the IRS website.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.