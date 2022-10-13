LOUISVIILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is now updated guidance for the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund, according to a report from FOX59.
The Auditors of State's Office is getting a "high volume" of calls and emails from specific cases where a refund check was given to someone who has recently died.
In some cases, those checks may be deposited or cashed without additional steps.
But that's not always the case. The state says if an institution doesn't allow widows of the estate to take the check, to fill out a distributee's affidavit from the Auditor's Office.
You will need a copy of the death certificate. It says the form can take up to six weeks to process before a new check is reissued.
The state says all of the checks will be issued by Nov. 1.
