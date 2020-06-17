LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Swimming pools in Kentucky are able to open by the end of the month if they comply with strict guidelines.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's been unclear for months whether the state would release guidance that would allow public pools to open this summer. However, Gov. Andy Besher announced Tuesday that pools may open June 29 with specific regulations in place.
Since the announcement, two versions of the guidelines have been posted on the state's Healthy At Work website. You can click this link to see the most recent update.
According to the guidance, facilities should limit the number of people in the pool by taking the water surface area and dividing that by 36 square feet.
Requirements include:
- eliminate use of saunas and steam rooms
- eliminate the use of any waiting areas
- ensure visitors do not congregate in or around the premises
- modify traffic flow
- prohibit gatherings or meetings of employees of 50 or more during work hours
- permit employees to take breaks and lunch outside, in their office or personal workspace, or in such other areas where proper social distancing is attainable
According to version 1.1 of the guidance, "Swim coaches may be on site, but must maintain a physical distance of at least six (6) feet from their students, other coaches, other swimmers, and spectators at all times."
There are also other recommendations about paperless forms being used when possible, discouraging employees from sharing phones or workstations, and installing decals on the floor and walls to remind people to practice social distancing.
Now that guidance has been released, Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation said its in the "decision stage."
The YMCA of Greater Louisville released a statement saying:
"The YMCA of Greater Louisville believes that swimming is more than a fun summer-time activity, it is also a critical lifelong skill. We were excited to learn that Governor Beshear will allow recreational swimming to resume at the end of month. We have yet to confirm the date(s) for the return of recreational swimming at various Y locations, including our Calypso Cove water park. At this time, we are diligently reviewing the guidelines issued by officials and will ensure that when we do open, our policies and procedures will meet or exceed those expectations. Ongoing updates are available at ymcalouisville.org."
In Indiana, public pools were able to open at the end of May, but many have chosen to remain closed. River Run Waterpark, Clarksville Cove and Jeffersonville Aquatic Center said they are closed for the 2020 season.
In Madison, Indiana, Crystal Beach just opened Monday under new guidance.
"We came up with a probably of 20 different plans when we looked at opening," parks director Seth Pennington said. "Finally, we were able to find one we though was feasible from a safety standpoint and to be able to operate under those guidelines."
He said if Indiana had been given that June 29 date like Kentucky, he doesn't think Crystal Beach would've opened this summer.
"You look at the financial impact you take in a season: In Indiana, we've been really restricted by about a month in what people would normally operate in, and I think that that June 29 — date you've restricted it another month," Pennington said.
Pennington said several new safety features have been added at Crystal Beach such as increased cleaning routines, social distancing markers on the ground and limiting entrance and exit points for guests, among several other changes.
"We have a system in place here that's really keeping track of how many people are in the pool at all times and making sure that when they're leaving that we're checking them in and out," he said.
The facility also shuts down mid-day for cleaning and later reopens.
