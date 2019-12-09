LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A security monitor recovered a gun and ammunition in the bathroom at the Academy @ Shawnee on Monday, according to Jefferson County Public Schools.
Shawnee Principal Kym Rice, in a letter provided by JCPS, told families that the firearm “was never used in a threatening manner” and that a student alerted staff of the weapon.
The district is investigating, and one student already has been disciplined, according to Rice’s letter.
JCPS did not immediately respond to questions about details regarding the suspension and student.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.