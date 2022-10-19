LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was confiscated from a student at Butler High School on Wednesday morning.
According to a letter sent home to parents, office staff noticed a "strong odor" of marijuana as a student was signing in late to school.
School security then searched the student's backpack, and found a gun inside of it.
Butler High School Principal William Allen said the gun was "immediately confiscated" and Jefferson County Public Schools' police were called.
The student never made it beyond the front office with the gun, according to the letter.
The student will be required to to attend an alternative school for one year and will not be allowed to return to the same school, according to the JCPS handbook.
