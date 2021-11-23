LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A McFerran Preparatory Academy student was found with a gun in school Tuesday, Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed.
McFerran Preparatory Academy Principal Georgia Taylor said in a letter to families that a student told staff that another student had a gun.
"Staff immediately contacted JCPS Security and law enforcement, and the item was confiscated without incident," Taylor said in the letter. "The weapon was never used in a threatening manner, and the student involved is being disciplined according to JCPS policies and procedures.
"We always encourage students to 'see something, say something,' and I want to commend our student for coming forward and doing just that."
Louisville Metro Police deferred comment on the matter to JCPS. An LMPD spokesperson said officers responded in "a supportive role."
The gun found at McFerran Preparatory Academy was the second firearm recovered at a JCPS school Tuesday, when Atherton High School was placed on lockdown and a gun was found in a backpack. It is at least the 14th gun found on JCPS property this school year based on data obtained from the district and WDRB News reporting.
