LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man wrongly convicted of murder was back in court on drug and gun charges Thursday.
Kerry Porter spent 15 years behind bars for the murder of Tyrone Camp. He was exonerated in 1996 but was recently arrested on brand new charges.
Police said they found Porter at his home with -- among other things -- marijuana, drug paraphernalia and 15 guns. He was charged with drug charges, as well as several counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Porter, however, said he thought his record was wiped clean because he was exonerated.
"We all know, there's a lot of people who knew this day was coming — no real problem with that," Porter said. "But the record — if anything happens in the future — the record will set me free. The record set me free once and it will do it again."
All of Porter's charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning he could still be indicted by a grand jury if prosecutors choose to bring the charges before them.
