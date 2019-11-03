LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the debate about gun laws rages on in America, a group of people with differing opinions about the issue participated in a forum Sunday night in Louisville.
The forum, hosted by Springdale Presbyterian Church, was aimed at having a conversation about problems and possible solutions as some see them.
The forum comes just a few days after The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump is backing off a plan to support universal background checks because of fear of political fallout. The president previously said he supported the measure after back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton in August.
Background checks, and their feasibility, become a key issue discussed at the forum.
"There's a reason why we put expanding background checks first," said Cathy Mekus, spokesperson for Moms Demand Action, Kentucky. "We want to keep the people from having guns that should not have access to them and that's what we're trying to do."
While the president has seemingly backed off of support on the issue of expanded background checks, the U.S. house of Representatives has already massed a bill on the issue. Senate leaders say it won't get a vote in that chamber unless supported by the president.
Barry Laws, owner of OpenRange gun shop in Oldham County, says he's not against expanded background checks, but said the plan needs to be well thought out before put into motion.
"It costs me $25 to do background checks," he explained. "The problem is if the government mandates us to do background checks there has to be some money in it or we're not going to be happy with it."
The third panelist was Mike Campbell, a victim and survivor of the 1989 Louisville Standard Gravure shooting. He was shot six times.
Campbell's main point was about so-called assault weapons and voiced support for an outright ban.
"I'm not for a ban on all guns," Campbell said. "I'm just talking about assault weapons which is a weapon for soldiers. It was made for soldiers, it should be in their hands."
