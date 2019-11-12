LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Southern High School student has been criminally charged after a gun was found in a backpack at the school Tuesday morning.
According to Renee Murphy, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, someone told school staff that the student may have a gun.
School officials found the gun after searching the student's backpack.
Murphy did not immediately specify the gender of the student, or comment on whether or not the gun was loaded.
Murphy did say the student has been charged, and "will be disciplined according to our policies and procedures." She did not say what charge the student is facing.
There were no reports of any injuries.
