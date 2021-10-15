LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was recovered Friday from a Pleasure Ridge Park High School student, according to a message to families.
Pleasure Ridge Park High Principal Sheri Duff said in the message obtained by WDRB News that a gun fell from a student’s possession as district security, which was called to help with “a student matter,” tried to deescalate a situation in a secure part of the school’s main office.
Louisville Metro Police responded to the school, and the student was cited, according to the letter. The incident will be addressed following the school’s policies and procedures, Duff wrote.
“The weapon was never displayed in a threatening manner and there was never a direct threat made to our school,” Duff wrote. “… Our campus is secure and everyone is safe.”
