LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was found on a student Tuesday morning at Lassiter Middle School in southwest Louisville.
In a letter sent home to parents of Lassiter Middle School students, Principal Jon Cesler said school officials learned Tuesday morning that a student "may have been in possession of a gun on campus." After administrators talked with the student, whose age is unknown, the child turned the gun over to school administrators and JCPS security, according to the letter.
"The gun was never used in a threatening manner, and I credit our staff for their quick actions in responding to this situation," Cesler wrote.
It was not immediately known if the student is facing any charges, but a JCPS spokesperson says the student was cited.
