LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was recovered on a student Monday at Liberty High School, according to a letter sent home to families.
Liberty High School Principal Stacie Gamble said in the letter obtained by WDRB News that a student told administrators about a possible weapon at the school.
Gamble said administrators found the gun on the student, but "the weapon was never used in a threatening manner."
Liberty High School is an alternative school with students in grades seventh through 12th.
"The student is being disciplined according to JCPS policies and procedures," Gamble said in the letter.
It's unclear if the student will face any charges.
"We always encourage students to 'see something, say something,'" Gamble said in the letter. "And I want to commend our student for coming forward and doing just that."
