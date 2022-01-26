LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was recovered Wednesday in a student’s backpack at Pleasure Ridge Park High School, according to Jefferson County Public Schools.
A letter to families from PRP Principal Sheri Duff, obtained by WDRB News, said the weapon was confiscated without incident and never used in a threatening manner.
JCPS security and police responded after a PRP student told staff that another student had a gun.
The student caught with the gun was detained by district security and will be disciplined according to JCPS policies, according to the district and letter.
"We always encourage students to 'see something, say something,' and I want to commend our student for coming forward and doing just that," Duff said in the letter. "The safety, security and well-being of your child are always our top priority, and we remain focused on student and staff safety to create a positive environment for learning."
This story may be updated.
