(FOX NEWS) -- Police say a wanted man who crashed a stolen car near an Alabama home got more than he bargained for when he was confronted by a gun-wielding grandmother.
According to a report by Fox News, 75-year-old Marcia Black pointed a rifle at the man while her 15-year-old granddaughter called 911.
"I was just calm as can be," the grandmother of four told WAAY-TV on Tuesday. "I knew I was in control."
Investigators said Cameron Powers showed up at Black's home in Limestone County, west of Huntsville, after crashing the car.
"I walked out and said, 'Can I help you?' He said, 'Yes ma'am, I'd like to use your phone,'" Black said.
She said she fired a shot in the air to stop Powers from getting closer to her house where two of her grandchildren were watching from inside.
"I wanted to keep him at a distance," Black said. "I didn't intend to kill him. I just wanted him to think that I would shoot him."
She added, "He wouldn't get down so I shot in the air and he realized I meant business, so he got down to his knees."
Black said he stayed down on his knees until deputies arrived a short time later, adding that when deputies got there, Powers tried to run, but it wasn't long before he was arrested.
"He feared the deputy more than he did my rifle and he jumped up and ran zig-zag right across the field," she said.
"That's just amazing to me that I got to witness my grandmother in action," Black's granddaughter said.
Powers has been charged with car theft and attempting to elude.
