LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky gyms and fitness centers are adapting to new state regulations put in place due a rise in COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth.
Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear announced several new restrictions in the fight against COVID-19, which took effect Friday. For gyms, fitness centers and pools, those restrictions include: 6 feet social distance, group classes are prohibited, 33% occupancy and masks are required.
Large fitness centers like the YMCA and smaller, locally-owned businesses said they've felt the impacts of operating during a pandemic and handling restrictions, including a previous shut down.
“The YMCAs are open. A lot of people had a misunderstanding about that," said Steve Tarver, CEO of YMCA Greater Louisville. “The main things that change for us will be in the inability to deliver our group exercise classes and the full-time masking mandate."
Tarver said the Y is offering more virtual opportunities for people that include more than just exercises. He said family activities and cooking lessons are part of the program.
The YMCA has also recently created an online link for members and guests to check the occupancy at specific gym locations, making sure that number stays below 33%. You can click here to find that data.
“The likelihood of us hitting the 33% capacity would be low," said Tarver, noting the amount of space each facility has for people to spread out while they work out.
He did said membership has taken a hit this year.
“The fallout on membership has been significant for us across the board, and we still have a lot of people who are not coming back simply because they’re fearful of the virus," he said.
However, Tarver said he believes in his staff and in the cleaning measures in place to make the facilities as safe as possible. And he's encouraging people to come check out the gyms for themselves.
“We’re not aware that there’s been any spread associated with a Y facility, person-to-person, at all," he said. "But certainly, the COVID is getting closer and closer to everybody, so we’re being really careful."
Chris Vaughn, who owns Aspirations Fitness Institution in Louisville said this year has been challenging as a local business owner.
“It’s been extremely difficult on a multitude of levels," he said.
Vaughn said these latest restrictions in Kentucky make it difficult because his business model typically trains athletes in a group setting to run drills and practice game-like scenarios. But now, he can't hold those group sessions.
“I have a decent amount of space in here," he said. "This is a 15,000-square-foot space, so to not be able to have group sessions and still pay the overhead of what that costs to run a business like that is — there’s no way to pull that off."
Vaughn said in a typical year, he'd have 60-70 athletes in the gym training at one time. Now, he's juggling schedules to try and switch to one-on-one lessons.
“Obviously, safety is No. 1," he said. "We’ve been spraying down equipment every hour on the hour. But again, it’s very difficult, because everybody’s on different schedules, everybody’s parents work, and we’ve got some kids playing sports."
Restrictions also apply to pools, like Amy Albiero's Safe Splash Swim Labs off Springhurst Boulevard. Like gyms, she went through a complete shutdown earlier in the year and has been trying to stay afloat ever since.
“It really has been a struggle, because for a lot of our small businesses, that three-to-four-month period where we had to be shut down 100%, we were able to get some financial assistance through the PPP loan and stuff like that," she said. "But that money has long run out. So for us to be able to continue to stay open and not even bring in a profit that this point, just trying to survive, we’re really relying on the community to continue to support us.”
She said more people are switching to private and semi-private lessons, and she's now limiting the number of people allowed in the lobby.
“We’ve been very fortunate we have not had any outbreaks, and the great news about being in a pool, I feel like it’s the safest thing your kid could be doing given the chlorine," she said.
Albiero said she's also created a traffic plan for people inside her swim lab, so each door handle, chair or other touched surface can be cleaned between guests.
She's encouraging the community to think of gyms and fitness centers like other local businesses during the holiday season.
"We have several that are just withdrawing right now, just feeling very nervous to be out in the public and that sort of thing," she said. “I understand not feeling comfortable now to be out but being creative just like with restaurants and that sort of things, looking at gift cards.”
According to the state, restrictions for gyms, fitness centers and pools will stay in place until Dec. 13 at 11:59 p.m. local time.
