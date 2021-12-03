LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Habitat for Humanity is building its first house on Maple Street in Charlestown for Aerion Irvin and her daughters.
Irvin has volunteered on a few Habitat builds and is now the one getting a home herself.
"I've never owned a home. It is going to be bigger than where I currently was," Irvin said. "It's a new opportunity. The girls will get to choose the colors they want for their room, their own bathroom, and they're going to have their own space."
Construction is set to start in the spring. The hope is to have the family moved in by this time next year.
